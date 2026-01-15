280817
CRTC launches study to help Canadians find information about cellphone coverage gaps

The Canadian Press - Jan 15, 2026 / 10:22 am | Story: 594357
A public hearing of the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission, in Gatineau, Que., on Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Canada's telecommunications regulator is launching another consultation aimed at empowering cellphone and internet customers, with the aim of improving how information about mobile network coverage is reported.

The CRTC says it wants to develop a standardized method for cellphone coverage reporting, noting public opinion research shows that many customers still find there are significant gaps in coverage where cellphone service is unavailable.

The commission says this will help service providers, governments, public safety organizations and Canadians better identify where coverage is strong and where improvements are needed.

It is accepting public feedback until March 16, with Canadians able to submit comments online, by letter or fax.

Last year, the CRTC issued a ruling that requires service providers to notify it within two hours when they experience a major network outage. It also launched additional studies on how providers can improve the reliability of their networks and what protections Canadians should have when experiencing an internet, phone or television outage.

Other recent CRTC consultations have centred around giving consumers more control over their internet and cellphone services by helping them shop for plans.

