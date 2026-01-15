Business News

Why B.C.’s lumber industry may need to go metric to survive

Time to go metric?

Photo: The Canadian Press/Jonathan Hayward Softwood lumber along the Fraser River in Richmond.

With Canadian lumber producers facing crippling American duties and tariffs, Canadian sawmills that want to stay in business may have to develop markets outside the U.S.

Since North America is the only major lumber market that still uses imperial measurements for lumber, this would require retooling logging and sawmill operations to metric. Some B.C. mills are already partway there.

With Japan and China becoming saturated, Canadian lumber exporters will need to develop–or redevelop–markets beyond the Indo-Pacific.

“We did this before,” said Rick Doman, chairman of Forest Innovation Investment (FII).

In the 1990s and early 2000s, Canadian sawmills produced lumber for those markets, he said, but eventually lost them.

"The North American market got so strong that we left those markets, and really the Nordic countries took over those markets,” Doman said.

But the U.S. has since erected trade barriers in the form of duties and tariffs.

“This over-reliance on the U.S. lumber market could not have come at a worse time since President [Donald] Trump took office in January 2025,” global wood markets analyst Russ Taylor wrote in a recent presentation to the House of Commons standing committee on Natural Resources.

Taylor notes that in 2023 and 2024, the U.S. accounted for 90 per cent of Canadian softwood lumber exports and 77 per cent of B.C. exports.

B.C. sawmills have traditionally sold lumber into the Japanese and Chinese markets, but both are now declining markets.

China’s construction boom consumed a lot of B.C. lumber in the past, but that boom is over.

"We do not expect any growth in Japan, and in China, they overbuilt,” Doman said.

The best option for expanding into non-U.S. markets is the U.K. and Europe, Middle East and North Africa. To that end, the FII recently hired a new U.K. manager to work on developing those other markets.

But gaining market share might require some operational retooling to the metric system.

“Simply put, North American construction sizes and grades do not fit many, if not most, end-use applications in offshore markets except in some construction end uses –they mainly fit with the U.S. market,” Taylor shared in his presentation.

It’s not so much the sawmills themselves that would need to retool. Many sawmills in B.C. are already capable of cutting lumber in both imperial and metric dimensions.

What is needed is a European-style log merchandising system.

Outside North America, lumber producers use production lines that pre-sort sawlogs for specific diameters, lengths and grades before they go into sawmills. This requires specialized equipment like X-ray scanners.

It’s not just lumber dimensions, but length as well, that is measured in metric in non-U.S. markets, so logs would need to be cut to metric lengths.

“This equipment allows sorted logs to be batched so they can be targeted to specific markets and products before logs go through the sawmill,” Taylor wrote.

There is $500 million in federal funding available for these sorts of innovations under the Canadian Forest Sector Transformation Task Force program.

Taylor recommends tapping some of that funding to hire a sawmill engineering expert to explore opportunities and costs at Canadian sawmills.

