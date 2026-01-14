Business News

Corus Entertainment $11.1M first-quarter loss, revenue down 18 per cent

Photo: The Canadian Press The Corus logo at Corus Quay in Toronto is shown on Friday, June 22, 2018.

Television and radio broadcaster Corus Entertainment Inc. reported a loss of $11.1 million in its latest quarter compared with a profit of $11.9 million in the same quarter a year earlier as its revenue fell 18 per cent.

The company behind Global Television says the loss amounted to six cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Nov. 30 compared with a profit of six cents per diluted share a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, Corus says it lost a penny per share in its latest quarter compared with an adjusted profit of 14 cents per share a year earlier.

Revenue what was the company's first quarter totalled $267.6 million, down from $327.2 million.

The results came Corus works to complete a recapitalization deal first announced in November last year that will see its debtholders take ownership of the company.

Shareholders and holders of the company's outstanding, unsecured, senior notes are expected to vote on the plan on Jan. 30.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 14, 2026.

