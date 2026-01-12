282271
Competition Bureau to study financing landscape for small and medium businesses

The Canadian Press - Jan 12, 2026 / 11:17 am | Story: 593732
The Canadian Competition Bureau website on a mobile phone and laptop screen in Ottawa on Monday, Oct. 2, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Photo: The Canadian Press
The Competition Bureau says it's going to study the state of competition in the financing sector for small- and medium-sized businesses.

The regulator says its initial observations are that it can be hard for many small- and medium-sized businesses to access competitive financing options.

It wants to see how that can be improved.

The study aims to examine what barriers lenders face when they try to enter the market or grow and how these barriers can be reduced.

It also wants to know what would make it easier for businesses to change lenders.

The bureau is calling on Canadians and businesses with experience to offer their input. The deadline for submissions is Feb. 27.

