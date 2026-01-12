Business News

Average asking rents in Canada fell year-over-year every month of 2025: report

Photo: The Canadian Press A for rent sign is displayed on a house in Ottawa on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022.

Asking rents in Canada fell 2.3 per cent year-over-year in December to an average of $2,060, marking a full calendar year of declines as prices reached their lowest level in 30 months.

The latest monthly report from Rentals.ca and Urbanation says when measured across the full year, average asking rents in Canada declined 3.1 per cent in 2025, which was a larger annual drop than seen during the COVID-19 pandemic.

While rents are down 5.4 per cent compared with two years ago, they remain 14.1 per cent higher than pre-pandemic levels in December 2019.

Urbanation president Shaun Hildebrand says the demand and supply factors that were pushing rents higher between 2022 and 2024 reversed last year due to record-high apartment completions, population growth slowing, economic uncertainty and affordability challenges.

Asking rents for purpose-built apartments in December moved one per cent lower year-over-year to an average of $2,049, while asking rents for condominium apartments fell four per cent year-over-year to $2,131.

Measured by province, average apartment rents in December declined 5.4 per cent in B.C., 3.2 per cent in Ontario, 2.7 per cent in Alberta and 1.9 per cent in Quebec. Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Nova Scotia each recorded increases.