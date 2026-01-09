Business News

Telus offering hundreds more buyouts amid shift to self-serve options

Telus cutting more jobs

Photo: The Canadian Press Telus place in Montreal, Thursday, November 14, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Telus Corp. is offering buyouts to hundreds more employees as part of the company’s push for more self-serve solutions that began last year.

The United Steelworkers union says Telus has offered buyout packages to nearly 700 more workers across the country, including to more than 500 of its members.

The union's Local 1944, which represents around 4,000 Telus employees, says the move affects workers in Telus Business Solutions operations in B.C., Alberta, Ontario and Quebec, who have until Jan. 21 to decide on their offers.

Telus spokeswoman Sacha Gudmundsson says the packages are part of the same voluntary separation program the company implemented in 2025, "fuelled by rapid transformation in our industry and the growing customer demand for self-serve solutions."

Last February, the union said Telus offered buyout packages in two waves, including to 545 employees across several departments followed by another 560 workers shortly after.

Gudmundsson says Telus anticipates "a very small number of the team members being canvassed" will be interested in accepting the latest offer, and that the company reserves the right to limit the number of departures.