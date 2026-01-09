275103
280033
Business News  

West Fraser says it will record a $409M charge due to economic conditions in Q4

Headwinds for West Fraser

The Canadian Press - Jan 8, 2026 / 5:53 pm | Story: 593218
Logs are piled up at West Fraser Timber in Quesnel, B.C., on April 21, 2009. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Photo: The Canadian Press
Logs are piled up at West Fraser Timber in Quesnel, B.C., on April 21, 2009. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. says it will record a goodwill impairment charge in its lumber segment in the fourth quarter, citing persistently challenging economic conditions.

The Vancouver-based wood products company says it expects the non-cash impairment charge to come in around $409 million.

West Fraser says the charge is the result of a protracted downcycle that has caused its management to recalibrate certain assumptions.

The company says some of the changes to the assumptions include lower demand and pricing for wood chip residuals, as well as the length and severity of the downturn.

In December of last year, West Fraser announced plans to indefinitely curtail work at its northern Alberta mill in a move that was expected to impact 190 employees.

At the time, West Fraser attributed the move to weakening demand for oriented strand board, which is used in residential construction, repair and remodelling and industrial applications.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.180.01
Metalex Ventures0.0150
Russel Metals45.20.44
Decisive Dividend Corp7.04-0.02
Diamcor Mining0.010
GGX Gold Corp0.0550
Rev Exploration Corp0.480
282079
280530
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin126229.98-0.03%
Ethereum4304.58-0.05%
Dash54.25+0.97%
Litecoin112.86+0.17%
Ripple2.922-0.54%
EOS0.2405+0.00%
Dogecoin0.1969+0.00%
Cardano0.5488+0.73%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
281876
Real Estate
5223136
#205-2907 32 Street
2 bedrooms 1 baths
$250,000
more details
281581
280634
Press Room
279902
280897