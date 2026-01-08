Business News

Telus hires financial advisers as it seeks partner for Telus Health business

Telus hires advisers

Photo: The Canadian Press Telus place in Montreal, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Telus Corp. says it has hired TD Securities Inc. and Jefferies Securities Inc. as financial advisers to aid in the review of Telus Health as it seeks a partner for the business.

The company says the financial advisers will help with its monetization strategy for Telus Health which may include the identification and evaluation of potential strategic partnerships.

Telus Health sells health services to organizations including employee assistance programs and mental health platforms.

Telus chief executive Darren Entwistle says the company's monetization strategy for Telus Health is focused on finding a strategic partner.

Telus, which is working to reduce its debt, said late last year that it was pausing its dividend growth plan until its share price reflects its growth prospects.

The company plans to begin phasing out its discounted dividend reinvestment plan this quarter, which allows shareholders to use their dividends to buy Telus shares from the company at a discount to the market price.