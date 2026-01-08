Aritzia reports Q3 profit rose to $138.9M as U.S. business revenue up
Aritzia profit soars
Aritzia Inc. reported $138.9 million in net income during its third quarter, up from $74.1 million during the same period last year.
The Vancouver-based clothing company says net income per diluted share came in at $1.16 compared with 63 cents per diluted share a year earlier.
Its net revenue rose 42.8 per cent to $1.04 billion in the third quarter, from $728.7 million during the same period a year earlier.
On an adjusted basis, its net income amounted to $131.2 million, rising from $83 million during the third quarter of last year.
Aritzia CEO Jennifer Wong attributes the results to positive responses to the company's digital initiatives such as the launch of its app, its new boutique openings and strategic marketing investments.
She also touts growth in the U.S., where net revenue increased 53.8 per cent during the period to $621.1 million, accounting for just under 60 per cent of its total revenue.
