282271
Business News  

Former TD Bank employee pleads guilty to money laundering facilitation

Banker pleads to laundering

The Canadian Press - Jan 7, 2026 / 2:29 pm | Story: 592942
The U.S. Department of Justice says a former TD Bank Group employee has pleaded guilty to facilitating money laundering at the bank. Bank and Toronto Dominion Centre signage is pictured in the financial district in Toronto, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Lahodynskyj
Photo: The Canadian Press
The U.S. Department of Justice says a former TD Bank Group employee has pleaded guilty to facilitating money laundering at the bank. Bank and Toronto Dominion Centre signage is pictured in the financial district in Toronto, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Lahodynskyj

The U.S. Department of Justice says a former TD Bank Group employee has pleaded guilty to facilitating money laundering at the bank.

It says Wilfredo Aquino used his position as an assistant store manager in New York to help a network that laundered hundreds of millions of dollars through the bank between 2019 and 2021.

The Department of Justice says the leader of the network Aquino worked with pleaded guilty in 2022 to co-ordinating a US$653 million money laundering conspiracy.

TD pleaded guilty in October 2024 to multiple charges related to failures in its anti-money laundering program and agreed to pay fines totalling about US$3.1 billion.

The bank says it is actively co-operating with law enforcement and is driving a comprehensive effort to strengthen its anti-money laundering program.

Aquino pleaded guilty on Tuesday for his role in helping launder funds, for which he was paid more than $11,000 in retail gift cards.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
View Comments (2)


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.1750
Metalex Ventures0.0150
Russel Metals44.76-0.23
Decisive Dividend Corp7.060.05
Diamcor Mining0.010
GGX Gold Corp0.0550
Rev Exploration Corp0.480
282078
280879
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin126166.12-2.43%
Ethereum4390.3-3.46%
Dash56.84-7.79%
Litecoin113.06-2.42%
Ripple3.014-5.19%
EOS0.2469-3.52%
Dogecoin0.2031-2.40%
Cardano0.5554-4.64%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
279911
Real Estate
5210910
#114 - 533 Yates Road
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$475,000
more details
282418
280162
Press Room
280880
280881