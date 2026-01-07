Business News

Former TD Bank employee pleads guilty to money laundering facilitation

Banker pleads to laundering

Photo: The Canadian Press The U.S. Department of Justice says a former TD Bank Group employee has pleaded guilty to facilitating money laundering at the bank. Bank and Toronto Dominion Centre signage is pictured in the financial district in Toronto, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Lahodynskyj

The U.S. Department of Justice says a former TD Bank Group employee has pleaded guilty to facilitating money laundering at the bank.

It says Wilfredo Aquino used his position as an assistant store manager in New York to help a network that laundered hundreds of millions of dollars through the bank between 2019 and 2021.

The Department of Justice says the leader of the network Aquino worked with pleaded guilty in 2022 to co-ordinating a US$653 million money laundering conspiracy.

TD pleaded guilty in October 2024 to multiple charges related to failures in its anti-money laundering program and agreed to pay fines totalling about US$3.1 billion.

The bank says it is actively co-operating with law enforcement and is driving a comprehensive effort to strengthen its anti-money laundering program.

Aquino pleaded guilty on Tuesday for his role in helping launder funds, for which he was paid more than $11,000 in retail gift cards.