Lululemon charts global expansion amid CEO hunt, boardroom battle

Lululemon charts expansion

Photo: Chung Chow, BIV. A woman enters the Lululemon Athletica Inc. pop-up store at the Amazing Brentwood mall in Burnaby

Vancouver-based Lululemon Athletica Inc. (Nasdaq:LULU) is starting 2026 with a significant corporate to-do list.

The clothing retailer aims to expand its global presence, hire a new CEO and navigate a potential shake-up in its board of directors while an activist investor agitates for change.

The company last month signed franchise partnerships for Greece, Austria, Poland, Hungary and Romania. That came on the heels of a similar agreement with Tata CLiQ for India.

The company told BIV on Monday that “all six new market entries will include physical store openings.”

Up to now, online ordering has been limited in the new target countries.

It is available in Poland, Greece and Austria but not Hungary, Romania or India, the company said.

When online access arrives for India, it will be via Tata CLiQ’s websites, Lululemon said.

International expansion has been key for the B.C. brand, which operates in what it calls 30 "markets."

It saw revenue in what it calls its “Americas” division, which is dominated by the U.S. and Canada, decline two per cent in the quarter ended Nov. 2.

Its international revenue, in contrast, increased 33 per cent thanks mostly to what the company said was “momentum” across mainland China, the Asia-Pacific region, Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

The company did not reveal dollar amounts for those regions. Overall, it generated US$306.8 million in net income, or profit, on almost US$2.57 billion in quarterly revenue in its most recent quarter.

Lululemon founder Chip Wilson said in his 2018 book, Little Black Stretchy Pants, that he avoided opening stores in Europe in Lululemon’s initial international expansion because of labour laws.

“I felt that their rules around hiring, firing, lunch breaks, vacation, cost of benefits and the threat of legal ramifications created mediocrity at the retail level in Europe,” he said in the book.

Wilson has since purchased a large stake in Finland-based Amer Sports (NYSE:AS), which has an extensive European footprint among its many brands.

Leadership uncertainty reigns at Lululemon

News of Lululemon's intended international expansion comes amid leadership uncertainty for the 28-year-old company that Wilson founded with a store on Vancouver’s West Fourth Avenue thanks in part to money he made selling his stake in his first foray into fashion: Westbeach.

Lululemon last month said CEO Calvin McDonald will leave his post at the end of January and stay as an advisor until the end of March.

The company is conducting what it called a “comprehensive” search for a new CEO while activist investor Elliott Investment Management LP is pushing for it to name former Ralph Lauren Corp. (NYSE:RL) executive Jane Nielsen to the post.

Elliott has amassed a stake in the company worth more than US$1 billion.

Wilson’s stake is worth more than US$2.2 billion, based on him late last year owning 8.7 per cent of the company, and the company having a US$25.39-billion market capitalization as of Monday morning.

Wilson did not immediately respond to BIV’s request for a comment on who he thinks would make the best CEO for the company.

He has, however, been a thorn in Lululemon’s side in recent years.

In October, he bought a full-page advertisement in the Wall Street Journal, equating Lululemon's "decline" to a "plane crash" and a "sinking ship."

Last week, he announced that he has submitted a notice to nominate three people to stand for election as directors at Lululemon’s 2026 annual shareholders’ meeting.

Wilson also wants Lululemon shareholders to be able to elect all corporate directors annually. The company currently staggers its elections for board directors, Wilson said in a news release.

Wilson is urging shareholders to vote for Marc Maurer, Laura Gentile and Eric Hirshberg in this year’s board election.

Maurer is a former co-CEO at On Holding AG. Gentile formerly headed marketing at ESPN, and founded espnW, ESPN's first and only dedicated business for women. Hirshberg is a former CEO at Activision Publishing Inc.

Lululemon responded that it has “engaged extensively and in good faith for many years with Mr. Wilson to understand his perspectives and communicate our strategy.”

It said that it knew that Wilson intended to nominate director candidates and that it asked him who these people were so the board could evaluate their qualifications.

“Wilson declined to engage further,” Lululemon said.

“Now that the names have been submitted, the board will evaluate Mr. Wilson’s director nominees in due course in accordance with the Board’s governance process.”

The company also touted its sales growth.

In the past decade, Lululemon revenue has surged to what is expected to be US$11 billion in its current fiscal year, up from about US$2.1 billion in 2015, the company said.

The past year has been rough for Lululemon shareholders. With the company's share price at US$212.40 as of the close of markets Monday, values have fallen 49.8 per cent from its 52-week high of US$423.32.