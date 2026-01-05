282271
Former ambassador David MacNaughton joins CIBC as strategic adviser

The Canadian Press - Jan 5, 2026 / 10:37 am | Story: 592471
David MacNaughton speaks to reporters at a Liberal cabinet retreat in Calgary, Alta., Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Photo: The Canadian Press
David MacNaughton speaks to reporters at a Liberal cabinet retreat in Calgary, Alta., Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

David MacNaughton, a former Canadian ambassador to the United States, has joined CIBC as a strategic adviser.

The bank says he will work alongside its group of vice-chairs to offer his expertise and insight to CIBC's clients.

MacNaughton was Canada's ambassador to the United States from 2016 to 2019 during President Donald Trump's first term in office that saw the renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement.

CIBC chief executive Harry Culham says MacNaughton's perspective on key issues will be of strategic value to the bank.

He says MacNaughton's insights in areas such as global trade and public policy will help the bank and its clients navigate a complex environment.

Culham took over the top job at CIBC last year, succeeding Victor Dodig.

