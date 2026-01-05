Business News

Canadian oil stocks down after U.S. forces capture Maduro

Photo: AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah People protest outside Manhattan Federal Court before the arraignment of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, Monday, Jan. 5, 2026, in New York.

Shares of Canada's big oil companies fell in early trading after the U.S. military captured Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro on the weekend.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. fell $3.79 or about eight per cent to $43.33, while shares in Cenovus Energy Inc. lost $2.08 or about 8.7 per cent at $21.97 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. were down $3.53 at $59.08.

Venezuela has large oil reserves but its industry is in disrepair after years of neglect and international sanctions.

U.S. President Donald Trump has floated a plan for U.S. oil companies to help rebuild Venezuela’s oil industry.

Maduro has been taken to a U.S. courthouse where he's set to make his first appearance today before a judge in New York. He is accused of narcoterrorism and drug trafficking.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 5, 2026.