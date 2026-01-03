Business News

Major Quebec ski resort Le Massif de Charlevoix shuts down because of strike

Photo: The Canadian Press Gondolas transport skiers to Le Massif de Charlevoix ski resort in Petite-Rivière-Saint-François on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2012.

A Quebec ski resort suspended operations on Friday after its unionized workforce walked off the job, leaving one of the province's most renowned winter playgrounds closed indefinitely.

Earlier in the day, Le Massif de Charlevoix said it had closed its ski lifts, slopes, tobogganing areas, food services, the gift shop and the workshop at the resort northeast of Quebec City along the St. Lawrence River. Club Med Québec-Charlevoix, which operates an all-inclusive hotel at the base of the hills, remained open.

Later on Friday, workers voted 95 per cent in favour of an unlimited general strike, according to the union — Syndicat des travailleuses et travailleurs du Massif, affiliated with the CSN. Members had initially chosen a 10-day strike mandate, but the union said the resort's administration had withdrawn from negotiations "on the eve of our strike."

“The employer made it clear that our 10-day mandate did not concern them. It was therefore obvious to us that a stronger mandate would be necessary to get them back to the negotiating table,” said Annick Simard, president of the union, in a written statement.

The ski resort's management reacted to the announcement in a written statement: “Le Massif de Charlevoix is surprised by the call for an indefinite strike so early in the negotiation process. Contrary to the union's allegations, we have never left the table and are committed to presenting a new proposal. Operations are temporarily suspended.”

Resort management said it had decided to suspend operations to ensure the safety of guests and staff, "and to maintain an experience that meets its quality standards.”

“We apologize for any inconvenience this strike may cause. We would like to point out that this strike is the result of a union decision over which we unfortunately have no control. Operations will resume as soon as the strike is over,” reads a statement on Le Massif's website.

The union has said that wages are a main sticking point in negotiations, adding that issues around subcontracting, sick leave, safety and vacation time are also important.