275097
275269
Business News  

Federal appeal court orders Shopify to retain data related to CRA case

Shopify must retain data

Tara Deschamps, The Canadian Press - Jan 2, 2026 / 10:30 am | Story: 592064
Shopify Inc. headquarters signage in Ottawa on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Photo: The Canadian Press
Shopify Inc. headquarters signage in Ottawa on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

The Federal Court of Appeal has ordered Shopify Inc. to retain data at the centre of a case that has pitted the Canada Revenue Agency against the tech company.

The Minister of National Revenue asked Judge Nathalie Goyette to demand Shopify retain the data because he says the company has a policy deleting information from inactive accounts after two years.

The Canada Revenue Agency has been seeking six years of data from Shopify merchants since 2023.

The tax agency wants the information to determine whether Canadian merchants using the tech giant's software were obeying the Income Tax Act and the Excise Tax Act.

Last June, a judge decided not to order Shopify to turn over the records to the CRA because he found the tax agency had not outlined an identifiable group of individuals whose data it wanted.

The CRA has since appealed that ruling.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
View Comments (1)


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.170
Metalex Ventures0.0150
Russel Metals43.44-0.36
Decisive Dividend Corp7.08-0.02
Diamcor Mining0.010
GGX Gold Corp0.0550
Rev Exploration Corp0.52-0.01
282078
281854
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin123071.33+1.26%
Ethereum4269.84+3.87%
Dash57.62-2.14%
Litecoin111.22+1.68%
Ripple2.706+5.01%
EOS0.2311+3.58%
Dogecoin0.1893+9.24%
Cardano0.5243+6.72%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
281877
Real Estate
5216853
882 Burne Avenue
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$635,500
more details
281368
281368
Press Room
280119
280033