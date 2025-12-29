Chip Wilson pushing for leadership change on Lululemon board
Change at Lululemon
Chip Wilson says he has nominated three director candidates for Lululemon Athletica Inc.'s board as he seeks changes in leadership and strategy at the company he founded.
Wilson says in a statement that the current board lacks the "visionary creative leadership" needed for the company to thrive.
His three candidates include Marc Maurer, former co-chief executive of On Holding AG, Laura Gentile, former chief marketing officer of ESPN and Eric Hirshberg, former chief executive officer of Activision.
The nominations come after the company announced earlier this month that current CEO Calvin McDonald would step down from his role effective Jan. 31, with the search for a new leader underway.
Wilson, who remains a large shareholder in the company, has said the CEO search should be led by new, independent directors.
Meanwhile, activist investor Elliott Management has built a stake of more than US$1 billion in Lululemon and is pushing for the struggling retailer to name former Ralph Lauren executive Jane Nielsen as its next chief executive.
