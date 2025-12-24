US stocks drift to more records on a holiday-shortened day of trading

Business News

Photo: The Canadian Press Derek Orth works on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

US stocks drifted higher to more records on a holiday-shortened day of trading. The S&P 500 rose 0.3%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.6%, and the Nasdaq composite edged up 0.2%.

Markets closed early for Christmas Eve and will remain closed for Christmas Thursday. The S&P 500 is up more than 17% this year, driven by optimism about artificial intelligence and deregulatory policies.

Investors focus is on the U.S. economy’s direction and Federal Reserve interest rate policy. Unemployment claims fell last week, indicating a still-healthy labor market. Dynavax Technologies soared after French pharmaceutical company Sanofi said it would buy the vaccine maker.

The U.S. economy grew at a surprisingly strong 4.3% annual rate in the third quarter, the most rapid expansion in two years, driven by consumers who continue to spend in the face of ongoing inflation. There have also been recent reports showing shaky confidence among consumersworried about high prices. The labor market has been slowing and retail sales have weakened.

The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell last week and remain at historically healthy levels despite some signs that the labor market is weakening.

U.S. applications for jobless claims for the week ending Dec. 20 fell by 10,000 to 214,000 from the previous week’s 224,000, the Labor Department reported Wednesday. That’s below the 232,000 new applications forecast of analysts surveyed by the data firm FactSet.

Dynavax Technologies soared 38% after Sanofi said it was acquiring the California-based vaccine maker in a deal worth $2.2 billion. The French drugmaker will add Dynavax’s hepatitis B vaccines to its portfolio, as well as a shingles vaccine that is still in development.

Novo Nordisk shares rose 2% after the weight-loss drug company got approval from U.S. regulators for a pill version of its blockbuster drug Wegovy. However, Novo Nordisk shares are still down almost 40% this year as the company has faced increased competition for weight-loss medications, particularly from Eli Lilly. Shares of Eli Lilly are up 40% this year.

European markets were moving slightly between slight gains and losses. Asian markets were also quiet, with Hong Kong moving up 0.2% while Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.1%

Both gold and silver futures were higher, with silver prices rising more than 1%. U.S. crude oil rose 0.4% to $58.61 a barrel.