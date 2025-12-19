Business News

Flying for fruit? Judge protects B.C.'s Fruiticana from 'strikingly similar' Toronto rival

Judge protects Fruiticana

Photo: Rob Kruyt, BIV In 2024, Fruiticana president and owner Tony Singh told BIV he was looking at real estate in downtown Vancouver to open his South Asian grocery store's next location. In court filings, the company said it also intends to expand into Ontario.

A B.C.-based chain of grocery stores catering to the South Asian community has won an injunction against a Toronto competitor who was found to be using a nearly identical name.

Established in 1994 in Surrey, B.C., Fruiticana now has 23 locations across B.C. and Alberta, where it largely sells Indian, Pakistani and Bangladeshi products.

In a federal court ruling this week, Justice Sébastien Grammond detailed how the B.C. company learned that another grocery store in Toronto, Ont., was using the nearly identical name “Fruitocana” at a time Fruiticana was planning an expansion into the province.

“It is obvious that the trademark ‘Fruitocana’ used by the defendant is strikingly similar to the plaintiff’s ‘Fruiticana’ registered trademark. Only one letter differs. Placed in the middle of the word, the difference is easily overlooked,” wrote Grammond.

Over the years, the company had trademarked a number of words, including “Fruiticana” and “Fruiticana Express.”

Evidence presented by the B.C. company showed the defendant was selling and advertising goods and services in a way that infringed on Fruiticana’s trademark. The defendant was found in default, as they did not appear in court and never filed a defence.

The judge was less sympathetic to the plaintiff when it came to claims Fruiticana had suffered damages as a result of the trademark infringement. Grammond said Fruiticana had sent an “internal spotter” to the Toronto grocer and printed out advertising from a website and a Facebook page.

“This evidence allows me to conclude that the defendant is operating a grocery store in Toronto but does not provide any information as to the scope of the defendant’s activities and does not allow me to draw any inference as to the damage caused to the plaintiff,” wrote the judge.

“It is also difficult to imagine that the defendant’s operations have caused a loss of sales to the plaintiff, unless one goes grocery shopping by plane.”

Grammond also refused to issue an order requiring the Ontario store to destroy any products marked with their name. He said the rapid turnover of grocery products meant any trademark-infringing items would likely be sold within the 30 days it takes for the injunction to take effect.

The defendant was ordered to pay Fruiticana $2,500 in court-related costs.