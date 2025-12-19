279882
Business News  

Ford recalls more than 270,000 electric and hybrid vehicles due to roll-away risk

Ford recalls 270K vehicles

The Associated Press - | Story: 590277
FILE - A logo on a vehicle at a Ford dealership in Springfield, Pa., Tuesday, April 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
Photo: The Canadian Press
FILE - A logo on a vehicle at a Ford dealership in Springfield, Pa., Tuesday, April 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Ford is recalling more than 270,000 electric and hybrid vehicles in the U.S. because of a parking function problem that could lead to them rolling away.

The Detroit automaker said that the recall includes certain 2022-2026 F-150 Lightning BEV, 2024-2026 Mustang Mach-E, and 2025-2026 Maverick vehicles. At issue is the integrated park module, which may fail to lock into the park position when the driver shifts into park.

Ford said that it will implement a park module software update for free.

Vehicle owners may contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332 for additional information.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
Post a Comment


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.155-0
Metalex Ventures0.010
Russel Metals43.990.26
Decisive Dividend Corp7.02-0.01
Diamcor Mining0.010
GGX Gold Corp0.0650
Rev Exploration Corp0.44-0.01
274215
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin121291.01+2.93%
Ethereum4097.9+5.12%
Dash52.04+5.73%
Litecoin105.36+2.87%
Ripple2.593+4.05%
EOS0.2202+10.55%
Dogecoin0.1784+5.93%
Cardano0.5115+5.35%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
278398
Real Estate
5135858
#13 - 3888 Gallaghers Pinnacle Way
2 bedrooms 3 baths
$919,900
more details
275504
272161
Press Room
280934
281208