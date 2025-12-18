U.S. trade representative fires opening salvo in review of Canada-U.S.-Mexico deal

Photo: AP Photo/Omar Havana U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer attends a joint media conference during the EU trade ministers' meeting at the European Council building in Brussels on Monday, Nov. 24, 2025.

Washington's trade representative says a coming review of the Canada-U.S.-Mexico trade deal will hinge on resolving concerns about Canadian policies on dairy products, alcohol and digital services.

In a statement this week to a congressional committee, U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said Americans have concerns about access to Canada's dairy market and Canada's export of certain dairy products.

Greer also pointed to the effect of Canada’s Online Streaming Act and Online News Act on U.S. digital service providers, as well as procurement measures in Ontario, Quebec and British Columbia.

He also cited concerns about provincial bans on the distribution of American alcohol that came in response to a barrage of U.S. tariffs on Canada following the re-election of President Donald Trump.

The United States also has a list of grievances about its trade with Mexico related to supply chains, energy policies and labour and environmental laws.

Greer said his office will engage with Canada and Mexico to determine which issues can be addressed on a bilateral basis and which require the efforts of all three countries.