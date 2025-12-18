How a trade war rewired Canada–U.S. economic ties

Photo: Chung Chow (photo)/Derek Kauss (illustration). The once-bustling Peace Arch border crossing saw traffic plummet throughout 2025 as British Columbians rethought relations with their southern neighbours amid tariffs and 51st state rhetoric from the Trump administration.

“The old relationship we had with the U.S., based on deepening integration of our economies and tight security and military co-operations is over,” said Mark Carney, soon after he became the Canadian prime minister in late March.

It was an unprecedented comment for a prime minister to make.

Canada and the U.S. were two of the world’s closest trading partners leading into 2025.

Trade between the neighbouring nations had been increasing, and the two economies were tightly integrated.

Total trade between the two countries was estimated at US$761.8 billion, including US$411.9 billion in Canadian exports to the U.S. and US$349.9 billion in U.S. exports to Canada, according to the United States Trade Representative.

That made it so extraordinary to hear Carney assess relations in 2025.

U.S. President Donald Trump set the tone for his trade war with Canada even before Jan. 20, when he was sworn in for a second term.

His rhetoric about Canada becoming the “51st state,” and habit of calling former Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau “governor” started at a dinner he hosted at his Mara Lago complex in Florida on Nov. 29, 2024.

Once in office, Trump regularly threatened new tariffs, postponed threatened tariff start dates, enacted new tariffs, increased tariff rates, tweaked tariff terms, removed duty exemptions and generally was unpredictable.

Trudeau responded with its own set of targeted tariffs on specific product categories.

Carney kept Trudeau’s tariffs though he did not fully add new ones to match the level of levies the U.S. imposed on Canada.

He called Trump’s tariff’s “unjustified,” and promised to respond “forcefully.”

The row between governments prompted episodes where hockey fans booed the U.S. national anthem as it was sung before games.

More consequentially, it created headaches for B.C. business owners who sell to U.S. customers.

B.C.’s lumber industry was particularly hard hit. It has since the 1980s had disputes with the U.S. on softwood lumber tariffs that Canada successfully challenged at the World Trade Organization.

In 2025, the U.S. more than tripled its tariffs and duties on B.C. softwood lumber to more than 45 per cent, heightening industry exasperation.

The U.S.-Canada trade war also affected the lives of B.C. residents in other ways.

Data show British Columbians are increasingly eschewing travel to the U.S., with the political tensions often cited as a reason for their reticence to head south.

The polling firm Ipsos in September found most Canadians (56 per cent) were buying more Canadian products, while most (58 per cent) were also avoiding buying American products due to the state of U.S.-Canada relations.

Alcohol importers among those caught in crossfire

The Buy Canadian movement worked well for many merchants but not all.

Some Canadian businesses remain unable to buy some U.S. products to resell because of government bans on selling those products.

The B.C. government, for example, is the official buyer of all foreign alcohol in B.C., and Premier David Eby in March halted all new U.S. alcohol imports.

He also ordered the British Columbia Liquor Distribution Branch (BCLDB) to take American alcohol off its store shelves.

Private stores may continue to sell U.S. products and buy from inventory held by the government until supplies run out.

All provinces enacted at least some restrictions on U.S. alcohol. Alberta and Saskatchewan in June ended moratoriums on buying U.S. alcohol but continue to encourage customers to buy Canadian products.

U.S. alcohol in those provinces is subject to Canada’s 25 per cent tariff.

“We should be letting the consumer decide,” said Vintage West Wine & Spirits Inc. managing partner Matt Thirlwell, who wants B.C. to allow U.S. alcohol imports.

“There are approximately 6,400 people employed in the agency side of the business in this country, and if you isolated that to U.S. wine and spirits, it represents over 700 jobs across the country.”

He told BIV his 20-employee company used to generate between 60 and 65 per cent of its revenue by importing U.S. wines and selling them to retailers via the BCLDB.

“There is no other good that is fully embargoed—anywhere in the entire country—like alcohol has been,” he said.

Small businesses face uncertainty, navigate trade obstacles

The Americans’ trade war on Canada caused anxiety for countless B.C. exporters. Some entrepreneurs recast business strategies. Others, such as vintage clothing e-commerce seller and Cherish the Label owner Darya Kosilova, told BIV that they were evaluating whether their businesses could still be viable.

Newton Industries CEO Joyce Tang told BIV her frustrations with U.S. tariffs started in February.



Trump had said that he would put a 25-per-cent tariff on all Canadian imports, except for energy, starting Feb. 4. He then changed his mind the afternoon before and paused those tariffs for 30 days.

Despite that pause, border officials told Tang that she still had to pay a tariff on at least one shipment in early February, she said.

Once U.S. tariffs went into effect March 4, Tang said orders from customers fell by about 40 per cent.

Canada in March imposed targeted tariffs on more than $100 billion of American goods.

The problem for many B.C. entrepreneurs was that they had not gone through necessary legal paperwork to make their businesses compliant with the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA) because tariff rates had been too low to make embarking on that process be worthwhile.

Once it appeared that Trump was serious about placing significant tariffs on Canadian goods that fell outside CUSMA, it became imperative for these businesses to be able to show that their products were compliant with the trade pact.

Tang was among those who stopped shipping to the U.S. until after she had her business certified under CUSMA.

Suddenly international trade lawyers saw a surge in demand for work to ensure businesses could be considered compliant with that trade agreement.

Tang went to Daniel Kiselbach, Miller Thomson LLP’s Vancouver managing partner and a trade lawyer, who made sure all of Tang’s products’ component parts could comply with product-specific rules of origin requirements and that she could itemize them all.

“The rules of origin, much of the time, require that you have 60 per cent regional-value content,” Kiselbach told BIV. “That means you must have inputs from the CUSMA territory—from Canada, the U.S. or Mexico—that amount to 60 per cent of the cost of production.”

Kiselbach then embarked on what he called a “tariff shift.”

Each component part has a harmonized tariff system number, or a classification number, he said.

When the manufacturer uses the components to create a screwdriver, the components’ classification numbers disappear, and the finished product then falls into a new category with a new classification number.

Tang was able to get classification numbers for all her goods by Aug. 1, when Trump hiked tariffs on Canadian products that did not fall under CUSMA to 35 per cent.

She told BIV that she has since seen business drop because she sells some products to clients in Canada that previously shipped to the U.S. Those clients are not yet CUSMA compliant, she said, so they do not sell into the U.S. and therefore do not need to buy her products.

Tang estimated that when you strip out inflation, her business’ revenue is flat compared to last year, at about $8.2 million.

She operates a 30,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Langley, where she employs 32 staff.

End to de minimis exemption causes disruption

A separate frustration for small business owners came at the end of August, when Trump eliminated a 95-year-old trade policy known as de minimis.

That policy had meant the U.S. would exempt duty on cross-border shipments if the stated value was less than US$800.

For B.C.-based Dr. Johnny’s owner Brandon Segal, this meant a double whammy.

If he were to sell a $40 pair of socks directly to a U.S. customer, he would be hit with an 18 per cent duty, which is the rate that the U.S. places on small shipments of socks.

Duty rates vary depending on the item.

He would also have to pay the U.S. government’s country-of-origin tariff, which would be high because Segal manufactures his socks in China.

Those direct sales would also separately incur customs brokerage fees, with Segal having to submit paperwork for each small, cross-border shipment.

His solution was to contract a company in Blaine, Wash., to operate a warehouse for his company.

Segal’s process has continued to be to first ship his socks to Canada from China. He then sorts them at his Delta warehouse and earmarks some to go to Blaine.

He then sends a single large shipment of socks to Blaine, avoiding the duties he would have to pay on small shipments to individuals. This also means that he pays a single customs brokerage fee instead of thousands of custom brokerage fees, he told BIV earlier this year.

He still must pay U.S. Customs and Border Protection the country-of-origin tariff, but that charge is on Segal’s own cost of the goods and not on his final retail price for the products because the shipment is deemed an inter-company transfer and not a final sale to an individual, he said.

He told BIV this month that his sales for the year are likely to be up slightly, with a run-rate of about $2 million. The share of that revenue to Canadians has risen to about 65 per cent, from 35 per cent, with the amount sold to Americans being the reverse.

“Uncertainty has lifted a bit,” he said, adding that he expects uncertainty to ramp up later in 2026, when the U.S. and Canadian governments look to renegotiate CUSMA.

Lumber hit hard

Many in B.C.’s lumber industry believe the U.S. has long been unfairly levying tariffs on their products.

Disputes date back to the 1980s, with Canada winning rulings at the World Trade Organization.

In 2025, the industry saw the U.S. more than triple the amount it charges on softwood lumber in tariffs and duties, to more than 45 per cent.

The U.S. on July 25 hiked anti-dumping duties to 20.56 per cent, from 7.66 per cent, before reducing that slightly, to 20.53 per cent, said Kurt Niquidet, president of the BC Lumber Trade Council.

The U.S. rationale for that hike was that Canada was subsidizing lumber companies to the extent that they were able to sell lumber at below-market rates, or “dump” that lumber into the U.S. market.

Then, on Aug. 8, the U.S. more than doubled countervailing duties on Canadian softwood lumber imports.

Those duties rose to 14.63 per cent, up from 6.74 per cent, and were imposed because of alleged subsidies in the Canadian market, such as that companies’ lumber came from trees grown on Crown land.

Finally, on Oct. 14, the U.S. imposed a new 10 per cent tariff on all lumber imported into the U.S., including Canadian lumber.

Trump explained in a proclamation that the tariff was necessary because the lumber imports “threaten to impair the national security of the U.S.”

The BC Lumber Trade Council called the move “misguided and unnecessary.”

Trump also added a 25 per cent tariff on items such as upholstered wooden products, kitchen cabinets and vanities.

Niquidet pointed to data showing B.C. softwood lumber exports declined 9.5 per cent in the first eight months of 2025.

“B.C. exported about 3.05 billion board feet through the first eight months of 2024, and we were at about 2.76 billion board feet through the first eight months of 2025,” he said.

“Comparing August 2025 shipments to August 2024 shipments, they're down by 27 per cent.”

Given that Trump has since increased tariffs, it is likely that B.C. softwood lumber exports have declined further.

Canada’s response was a $1.2-billion package to support the industry in August. That included $700 million in loan guarantees and $500 million in grants and contributions to help the industry build export markets outside the U.S.

The federal government in November announced $500 million in additional loan guarantees for the industry.

It also said it would subsidize rail transportation for lumber across Canada.

The U.S. Lumber Coalition slagged the government moves as being “yet another massive subsidy announcement to prop up Canada’s excessive and harmful lumber overcapacity and production.”

Niquidet said the U.S. actions forced sawmill closures and production cuts.

“There have been actual permanent closures of some facilities,” he said. “In 100 Mile House, West Fraser [Timber Co. .Ltd. (TSX:WFG)] decided to permanently close their sawmill.”

Conifex Timber Inc. (TSX:CFF) said in November that it would “temporarily curtail operations” at sawmill in Mackenzie, for four weeks starting in mid-December.

Trade war changes travel plans

The Conference Board of Canada in June released a report estimating that the U.S.-Canada trade war represented an $8.8-billion potential annual gain for Canadian tourism.

This assumed a drastic pivot to vacationing in Canada and away from vacationing in the U.S., and included a slight dip in tourism from Americans in Canada.

Evidence that British Columbians are travelling less to the U.S. continues to mount.

Technology at four major border crossings near Vancouver determined significant drops in traffic by vehicles with B.C. licence plates on a year-over-year basis for 10 consecutive months starting in February, according to the Cascade Gateway Border Data Warehouse.

The declines have been steady and substantial.

Visits by B.C.-plated passenger vehicles at the Peace Arch, Pacific Highway, Lynden and Sumas points of entry were down 38 per cent in November, compared with November 2024, according to the data.

That compares with declines of 37 per cent in October, 40 per cent in September and 39 per cent in August.

Air traffic on routes to U.S. destinations from Vancouver are also down.

The Vancouver Airport Authority (VAA) has seen fewer passengers on flights between Vancouver International Airport and U.S. destinations on a year-over-year basis each month this year.

In October, travel on those routes was down 9.1 per cent, the VAA said. In contrast, in October, the airport’s overall passenger traffic was up 6.6 per cent.

Air Canada (TSX:AC), WestJet and Flair Airlines Ltd. decreased demand for flights to the U.S. from Canada by chopping some routes and reducing flight frequencies.

Air Canada’s executive vice-president of revenue and network planning, Mark Galardo, said on an earnings call early in the year that the airline would reduce flights to leisure destinations, such as Florida, Las Vegas and Arizona starting in March.

Around the time of the earnings call, the airline has also stopped flying non-stop between Vancouver and Washington, D.C.

WestJet suspended its Vancouver-Austin flights between May and October and said it would increase domestic flight frequencies.

Flair axed its Vancouver-Palm Springs route during the summer and used those planes to fly domestically.

For example, Flair increased its Vancouver-Toronto flight frequency by 73 per cent to 24 times per week.

Tourism operators pivoted and appealed to Canadians to visit B.C. The flip side of this is that fewer Americans have been visiting B.C.

Destination British Columbia data show 2,742,183 overnight trips by Americans to Canada via B.C. entry points in the first nine months of 2025. That is down 4.1 per cent, compared with the same period in 2024.