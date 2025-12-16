B.C.'s waterproof-shoe innovator Vessi nears $100M sales target

Photo: Chung Chow, BIV. Vessi CEO Andy Wang stands in front of his store at Metropolis at Metrotown mall in Burnaby

Vessi Footwear Ltd. CEO Andy Wang has found remarkable success in the waterproof-shoe business.

This year could be the one when his manufacturing and retailing company exceeds $100 million in annual revenue from selling relatively inexpensive durable shoes, he told BIV.

His eight-year-old Vancouver-based company has exceeded $90 million in annual sales each year since 2023, Wang said.

“We're just hovering around there, and trying to break through,” he said of his $100-million target.

Wang plans to celebrate New Year’s Eve by opening his fourth bricks-and-mortar store, which would be Vessi’s first in the U.S., in Bellevue, Wash.

If sales remain shy of the nine-digit threshold this year, that store may help Vessi get over that revenue hump next year, he said.

Digital marketing has been what Wang calls a “huge pillar” in his success.

“I get hit with Vessi ads all the time,” said retail analyst and DIG 360 principal David Gray.

He said Vessi’s plan to open its U.S. store after the holiday shopping season is not a huge problem, and that often lease logistics just happen that way.

Gray said that he was not surprised to hear Wang say 87 per cent of Vessi’s sales are via e-commerce but added that he thinks “the revenue numbers sound a bit inflated.”

Regardless of exactly how much revenue privately owned Vessi generates, Wang is smart to expand Vessi beyond what is largely an online presence, Gray said.

“Having more physical stores makes sense, as it captures another audience and actually builds the brand, and more markets,” Gray said.

Wang told BIV that about three per cent of Vessi’s sales come from the dozens of resellers who buy his products wholesale.

The remaining 10 per cent comes from Vessi’s physical stores at malls in Burnaby, Richmond and Mississauga.

Founder’s passion for shoes preceded Vessi’s founding

Wang worked at factories in Taiwan, Vietnam and mainland China for various shoe companies before he founded Vessi.

His shoes are now made in some of those factories, and others in Asia, and are subject to the U.S.’s new higher tariff rates on imports from those countries, he said.

That is part of the reason why Wang suggested that future store expansion will likely first be in Canada.

Gray said he liked that strategy, and that Vessi’s products are better suited to where there is a lot of rain, snow and slush—in Canada and northern American states.

He also suggested another tip for expansion.

Gray said having a few physical stores in each of a few larger metro markets would be a better idea than having one store in each of many cities.

That is because having multiple stores in a metropolitan area would help reinforce Vessi’s branding, much like seeing multiple Facebook ads project the impression of a larger company, Gray said.

A few stores per metropolitan area should be sufficient, he said.

Doing what Starbucks Corp. (Nasdaq:SBUX) did, and saturating a market with stores before moving on to a new region would be overkill, Gray said.

Another thing in Vessi’s favour, Gray said, was that the shoes are affordable, with almost all shoes priced at $150 or less.

The lightweight shoes are made with a weaved material called Dyma-tex that Wang said he created.

“Most waterproof materials are typically more stiff,” Wang said. “They're less breathable. They’re bulky and chunky—think like rain boots, snow boots, hikers’ stuff, right? So I wanted something the opposite: super flexible, breathable and lightweight.”

He employs 50 people at his head office, which includes a design team. They work in Yaletown or at a studio in Mount Pleasant.

Another 80-90 employees work in Vessi’s stores, depending on the season.

The company recently opened a distribution centre in the U.S., which is where the company sends products in bulk that can then be repackaged to ship directly to consumers.

That office has become valuable now that the U.S. no longer allows small shipments valued at up to US$800 to be shipped across the border duty free.

Wang said Vessi has also recently teamed up with a design and development agency in Portland to help it with shoe design: Studio Noyes.

That partnership involves shoe-industry veteran Skip Lei, who spent almost 32 years at Nike Inc. (NYSE:NKE) and has since helped grow small brands, Wang said.

Nike is the company that has most inspired Wang, he said.

He said his favourite book is Shoe Dog: A Memoir by the Creator of Nike, by Phil Knight.

“I take so much inspiration and learning from there,” he said. “I highly recommend the book.”