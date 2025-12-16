Bank of Canada inflation target won’t change in 2026 mandate review: Macklem

Photo: The Canadian Press Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem waits to appear at the Senate Committee on Banking, Commerce and the Economy in Ottawa, Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

The head of the Bank of Canada is looking to a new frontier for digital currencies but he says one thing that won’t be changing is the central bank’s two per cent inflation target.

Governor Tiff Macklem is speaking to a business crowd in Montreal today where he’s affirming the Bank of Canada’s commitment to keeping inflation low and preserving the value of money.

He says the forms that money takes are evolving with the federal government recently laying out a framework for stablecoins – a type of cryptocurrency that’s typically more stable than fluctuating assets like Bitcoin.

Macklem says the Bank of Canada will be regulating these emerging digital currencies so Canadians can use them safely and confidently alongside physical cash.

After a year marked by U.S. trade disruption, the central bank is gearing up for a mandate review in 2026 that Macklem says will equip it to keep prices stable in a more shock-prone world.

But he says the bank is confident in the anchor of its two per cent inflation target, which he says is more important than ever in a period of economic volatility.