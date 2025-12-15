276597
Canopy Growth signs deal to buy MTL Cannabis in agreement valued at $125M

Cannabis consolidation

Staff work in a marijuana grow room that can be viewed by at the new visitors centre at Canopy Growths Tweed facility in Smiths Falls, Ont., on Aug. 23, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Photo: The Canadian Press
Canopy Growth Corp. has signed a deal to buy Quebec-based MTL Cannabis Corp. in a transaction valued at about $125 million.

The deal is expected to help boost Canopy Growth's position in Canada’s medical cannabis market.

Canopy Growth chief executive Luc Mongeau says MTL's cultivation expertise, combined with his company's scale, positions it to improve product quality, expand supply and accelerate its path to profitable growth.

Under the terms of the agreement, MTL shareholders will receive 0.32 of a common share of Canopy Growth and 14.4 cents in cash for each MTL share they hold.

Canopy shares closed at $2.40 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Friday.

The deal requires regulatory and MTL shareholder approval. Closing of the transaction is expected to occur before the end of February.

