October manufacturing sales down one per cent at $71.5M: Statistics Canada

Manufacturing sales down

The Canadian Press - | Story: 589502
Softwood lumber is seen stacked in a lumber yard in the Monteregie region, southwest of Montreal on Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi
Statistics Canada says total manufacturing sales fell one per cent to $71.5 billion in October.

The agency says sales were down in 11 of the 21 subsectors it tracks as sales of chemical products fell six per cent.

Meanwhile, sales in the wood product subsector fell nine per cent as wood product manufacturing in Canada were affected by U.S. tariffs.

Transportation equipment subsector sales dropped 2.3 per cent in October as the production of aerospace product and parts industry group posted the largest decrease at 6.3 per cent.

The motor vehicle industry group, which is also included in the transportation equipment subsector, saw sales fall two per cent.

In real terms, Statistics Canada says overall manufacturing sales fell 1.5 per cent in October.

