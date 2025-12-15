CMHC reports November housing starts up 9.4 per cent from October

Photo: The Canadian Press New homes are built in a housing construction development in the west end of Ottawa on Thursday, May 6, 2021.

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says the annual pace of housing starts rose 9.4 per cent in November.

The national housing agency says the seasonally adjusted annual rate of housing starts came in at 254,058 units in November, up from 232,245 units in October.

The annual pace of rural starts was estimated at 20,485 units.

Actual housing starts were down three per cent year-over-year in centres with a population of 10,000 or greater, with 21,870 units in November, compared with 22,501 a year ago.

CMHC says the year-to-date total was 219,077 units, up four per cent from the same period in 2024.

The six-month moving average of the seasonally adjusted annual rate of housing starts was down 1.7 per cent in November at 264,445 units.