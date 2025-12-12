WestJet pauses move to install non-reclining seats after blowback

Photo: The Canadian Press A WestJet plane on the tarmac at Yellowknife Airport on Tuesday, July 22, 2025.

WestJet is pausing a move to install non-reclining seats on a big slice of its fleet after pushback from employees and passengers.

The airline announced in September it would reconfigure the seating on 43 Boeing 737 jets to install an extra row and segment the cabin into several tiers, some with more space — and pricier tickets — than others.

Many of the economy seats would have less legroom than the previous layout and feature what WestJet called a "fixed recline design," meaning they could not be tilted back.

In an internal memo obtained by The Canadian Press, WestJet vice-president Robert Antoniuk tells staff that the new configuration will only go ahead on 22 planes "for the time being," with most of those already sporting the tighter interior.

He says the Calgary-based company will "continue to gather feedback from guests and employees," some of whom complained about cramped conditions on board.

WestJet has not responded to requests for comment.