Lululemon CEO Calvin McDonald to leave in January

Photo: Submitted. Lululemon Athletica Inc. CEO Calvin McDonald was the third-highest compensated executive in B.C. last year.

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (Nasdaq:LULU) CEO Calvin McDonald plans to leave his post and the company's board of directors at the end of January, the company announced after markets closed Thursday afternoon.

McDonald will then spend the next two months as a senior director at the company, Lululemon added.

Lululemon's CFO Meghan Frank and its chief commercial officer André Maestrini are slated to serve as co-CEOs during the transition from McDonald to the next CEO, Lululemon said.

"The board is conducting a comprehensive search process in partnership with a leading executive search firm to identify the company’s next CEO," Lululemon said in a statement.

"Both interim co-CEOs bring extensive global retail experience and proven track records of driving growth at Lululemon, and will support all aspects of the business through the conclusion of the search process."

Marti Morfitt, now chairman of the board, will take on the expanded role as executive chair, effective immediately, to ensure the company executes its near- and long-term growth strategy during the leadership transition, Lululemon added.

McDonald was B.C.'s third-highest paid public-company executive, earning C$19,933,215 in total compensation last year—good for the No. 3 spot on BIV’s Top 100 highest-paid executives list.

He joined Lululemon as CEO in mid-2018. Before that he was president and CEO of the Americas for Sephora, according to his LinkedIn profile.

He also spent more than two years as president of Sears Canada, until September 2013, and was in charge when that company sold leases for its stores in Vancouver, Ottawa and Calgary for $170 million. He told BIV at the time that his then-company's former CF Pacific Centre location was simply not strategic. That paved the way for Nordstrom Inc. to occupy the former Sears Canada space in the mall.

Lululemon said Thursday that McDonald "guided the company through a period of significant growth and innovation."

It noted that it more than tripled its annual revenue, and that it expects to generate US$11 billion in annual revenue this fiscal year.

McDonald broadened Lululemon’s global reach to more than "30 geographies" and grew the company’s mainland China business to be its second largest market, Lululemon said.

Lululemon lauded McDonald for expanding the company's product portfolio, meaningfully growing its athletic and lifestyle categories and formally expanding into new high-demand activities such as tennis and golf.

"As a result of these achievements, Lululemon is well-positioned to continue its global category leadership and create value for shareholders over the long-term," Lululemon said.

McDonald has also been a lightning rod for critics.

Founder Chip Wilson bought a full-page advertisement in the Wall Street Journal in October, which saw him equate Lululemon's "decline" to a "plane crash" and a "sinking ship."

He lambasted McDonald's mid-2020 decision to buy the in-home fitness company Mirror for US$500 million, calling it a move that "squandered" US$1 billion and "wiped out" US$10 billion in market capitalization. In 2023, Lululemon looked into selling Mirror, and it then partnered with Peloton Interactive Inc. (Nasdaq: PTON) to allow Peloton to become Lululemon's exclusive digital fitness content provider to members of a Lululemon program. Lululemon then stopped selling Mirror.

It is not the first time Wilson took aim at the company. Last year, in an article in Forbes, he criticized the company's diversity and inclusion efforts. He then criticized Lululemon for becoming like The Gap Inc. (NYSE:GAP) in a March 2024 LinkedIn post.

"Chip Wilson has not been involved with the company for a decade, and he continues to make inaccurate and misleading statements about Lululemon, our history, and our board and leadership team,” the company told BIV in an October response to Wilson's comments.

Wilson left Lululemon's board in February 2015 and in 2016 started critiquing its management for not having a vision. He remains a large shareholder.

BIV texted Wilson Thursday afternoon for a response to McDonald's exit but did not get an immediate response.

Retail analyst and managing director of GlobalData Neil Saunders told BIV in an emailed statement that Wilson's critiques were "one of the reasons for [McDonald's] exit."

He added that Lululemon is now "a brand without a captain at the very time when it needs a strong sense of direction."

McDonald said in a statement that "serving as CEO of Lululemon has been the highlight of my career, and I am incredibly proud of everything our team has accomplished over the last seven years."

He added: "Together, we have transformed the athletic apparel industry and the opportunity ahead for Lululemon is substantial."

Morfitt thanked McDonald for his "visionary leadership."

BIV asked retail analyst and DIG360 principal David Gray his thoughts on the departure and he just responded to indicate surprise. "Whoa. You can print that," he said. "I'm processing. Didn't see it coming. Global search/global interest. Is this a warning of a further decline? A personal opportunity elsewhere?"

Lululemon's share price closed at US$187.01 Thursday afternoon. That is a 49.77 per cent decline so far this year, and a 62.87 per cent decline in the past two years.

Lululemon’s share price has been up more than 10 per cent in after-hours trading.

Earlier this year, McDonald oversaw corporate job cuts.