Lululemon reports lower Q3 profit, higher sales as CEO announces he's stepping down

The Canadian Press - | Story: 588983
The Lululemon logo is reflect in a window of a Lululemon store in the Walden Galleria in Buffalo, NY, on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Photo: The Canadian Press
Lululemon Athletica Inc. reported net income of US$306.8 million during its third quarter, down from US$351.9 million during the same period last year.

It amounted to earnings per diluted share of US$2.59 for the quarter, down from US$2.87 in the prior quarter.

The Vancouver-based company, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, reported its revenue reached US$2.6 billion during the third quarter, up seven per cent from US$2.4 billion last year.

The company's board of directors also approved a US$1 billion increase to its stock repurchase program.

Along with its third-quarter results, Lululemon also announced that CEO Calvin McDonald will be stepping down from his role effective Jan. 31.

Lululemon CFO Meghan Frank and COO André Maestrini will serve as interim co-CEOs as the company searches for its next leader.

