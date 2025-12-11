274027
Canada posts merchandise trade surplus for September, first since January

Transport trucks carry cargo containers to be loaded on the Hapag-Lloyd container ship Frankfurt Express at the DP World Centerm terminal at port, in Vancouver, on Sunday, Aug. 3, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Transport trucks carry cargo containers to be loaded on the Hapag-Lloyd container ship Frankfurt Express at the DP World Centerm terminal at port, in Vancouver, on Sunday, Aug. 3, 2025. 

Statistics Canada says the country posted a merchandise trade surplus of $153 million for September, its first surplus since January.

The result came after a trade deficit of $6.4 billion in August.

Statistics Canada says total exports rose 6.3 per cent in September to $64.2 billion, its largest percentage increase since February 2024.

Exports of metal and non-metallic mineral products increased 22.7 per cent, while exports of energy products rose 5.8 per cent, boosted by higher volumes of crude oil.

Total imports fell 4.1 per cent to $64.1 billion as imports of metal and non-metallic mineral products fell 27.8 per cent in September.

In real or volume terms, total exports rose 4.1 per cent in September, while imports fell 3.3 per cent.

 

