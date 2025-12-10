Bank of Canada leaves interest rate unchanged

Photo: The Canadian Press The Bank of Canada is pictured in Ottawa on Friday, March 3, 2023. The Bank Canada kept its key interest rate target on hold at 4.5 per cent on Wednesday.

The Bank of Canada left its key interest rate unchanged on Wednesday as the economy continues to show resilience in the face of tariff pressures.

The policy rate remains at 2.25 per cent after the Bank of Canada lowered it by a quarter point in October, signalling at the time that the rate could be at the right level to keep inflation in check while supporting the economy.

Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem said in prepared remarks Wednesday that inflationary pressures remain contained despite some added costs related to tariffs.

He said that while recent GDP and employment data has surprised to the upside, it hasn't changed the governing council's overall outlook on growth.

"While information since the last decision has affected the near-term dynamics of GDP growth, it has not changed our view that GDP will expand at a moderate pace in 2026."

He said uncertainty about U.S. trade policy continues to weigh on business investment and that the upcoming review of the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement will add further pressure.

Despite the headwinds, the Canadian economy showed a surprising 2.6 per cent annualized jump in the third quarter, while the unemployment rate dropped 0.4 percentage points to 6.5 per cent in November.

The changes reflect swings in trade patterns that are making it difficult to get a clear picture of the future, said Macklem.

"The volatility we’re seeing in trade and quarterly GDP make it more difficult to assess the underlying momentum of the economy."

Macklem warned that uncertainty remains high and the range of possible outcomes is wider than usual as the economy goes through a fundamental transformation.

"This is more than a cyclical downturn — it’s a structural transition."

The Bank of Canada lowered interest rates by one percentage point this year over a series of moves.

The Bank of Canada is set to announce today its last interest rate decision of the year.

In its most recent decision in October, the central bank lowered its benchmark interest rate by a quarter point to 2.25 per cent.

Market data shows most economists expect the bank will leave the benchmark rate unchanged as economic trends improve.

Jobs data out last week showed the unemployment rate dropped 0.4 percentage points to 6.5 per cent in November, while the economy showed an unexpected 2.6 per cent annualized jump in the third quarter.

Meanwhile, headline inflation for October came in at 2.2 per cent, down from 2.4 per cent in September, though it still showed areas of concern.

The U.S. Federal Reserve is also set to announce a rate decision today, though it's more likely the central bank will lower interest rates south of the border.