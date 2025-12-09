279491
Brookfield signs AI deal with Qatari company Qai to form US$20B joint venture

The Canadian Press
Brookfield Place signage is pictured in the financial district in Toronto, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Lahodynskyj
Brookfield Place signage is pictured in the financial district in Toronto, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Lahodynskyj

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has signed a deal with Qatari artificial intelligence company Qai to form a US$20-billion joint venture.

Qai is a subsidiary of the Qatar Investment Authority.

Under the partnership, Brookfield and Qai will invest in AI infrastructure in Qatar.

Brookfield and Qai will also explore opportunities to co-develop and construct AI infrastructure in select international markets.

Brookfield and its partners plan to invest in the joint venture through the Brookfield Artificial Intelligence Infrastructure Fund.

Brookfield chief executive Bruce Flatt says the partnership combines Qatar’s strategic vision with Brookfield’s global expertise in developing and operating large-scale, mission-critical infrastructure with global partners.

