Rogers adds app-based voice, video calling to Rogers Satellite amid commercial launch

Photo: The Canadian Press A person uses a cellphone in Ottawa on Monday, July 18, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Rogers Communications Inc. is commercially launching its satellite-to-mobile service and expanding it to apps offering voice and video calling.

The expansion allows customers to make calls over apps such as WhatsApp while connected through satellite coverage, building on texting services that were made available this past summer.

Rogers said other apps such as Google Maps, AccuWeather, X and CalTopo now work through Rogers Satellite as well.

The launch also enables satellite-to-mobile coverage of Internet of Things applications for businesses. Rogers said this will provide connectivity for applications such as fleet and asset tracking along remote highways and rail corridors, as well as automated sensors for sectors like forestry and mining.

The company launched its Rogers Satellite text service in July, which also included text-to-911 capability. It initially made the service available to all Canadians regardless of their mobile carrier through a free beta trial that wrapped up Monday.

It has touted the technology as a solution for Canadians to stay connected in places where traditional cell coverage is not available, such as the most remote parts of Canada and along rural highways.

"This is an important technology for Canadians. It's going to be a game changer for our industry," said Rogers president and CEO Tony Staffieri in an interview.

"As we expanded wireless, we got good coverage of the population. But if you were to take all the Canadian wireless networks, it still only covers 18 per cent of the land mass. So what this is going to do is really essentially move that coverage to the rest of Canada."

In September, Rogers expanded the trial to include coverage across some bodies of water and along waterways off the Canadian coastline, meaning users would have service on a ferry ride or remote fishing trip.

When using apps over satellite, customers will see their usage deducted from their plan’s existing data bucket, according to the company.

Rogers Satellite is available for free to customers on the Rogers Ultimate plan and to all Canadians for $15 per month. It is offering a $5 per month discount to other Rogers subscribers, along with anyone else who took part in the beta trial.

The technology relies on SpaceX’s Starlink low-earth orbit satellites and Rogers’ national wireless spectrum to automatically connect cellphones in areas without cell service.

The company said it plans to expand Rogers Satellite again next year to support data and voice services. That will enable traditional cellphone calls including 911 voice services.