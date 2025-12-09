Anglo American, Teck Resources shareholders clear combination deal

Photo: The Canadian Press Teck Resources' Highland Valley Copper Mine is seen in an aerial view near Logan Lake, B.C., on Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

UPDATE 11:20 a.m.

Shareholders in Anglo American PLC and Teck Resources Ltd., owners of the Highland Valley Copper mine, have voted in favour of a deal to combine the companies.

Two resolutions were up for a vote at Anglo American’s meeting in London today — one on allotting new shares for the merger and another on changing the company name to Anglo Teck after it’s complete.

Both resolutions received near-unanimous support.

A separate vote by Teck shareholders was held shortly after in Vancouver and the deal also received enough support to go ahead.

The proposal is still subject to review under the Investment Canada Act, which can be used to block deals deemed against the national interest.

ORIGINAL 10 a.m.

Shareholders are poised to vote on a plan by Anglo American PLC and Teck Resources Ltd. to join forces and create one of the world's biggest copper miners.

The first of a pair of meetings Tuesday is set to take place in London, where a majority of Anglo American shares must be voted in favour of the deal for it to proceed. Teck is scheduled to hold its shareholder meeting in Vancouver later in the day, with that vote subject to a two-thirds approval threshold.

The British and Canadian companies announced what they've called a "merger of equals" in September that would forge a $70-billion copper mining powerhouse. They have said the combined company would be renamed Anglo Teck, and would have a head office and several top executives based in Vancouver.

The transaction has been met with resistance in South Africa, where Anglo American was founded more than a century ago.

Economist and public policy analyst Duma Gqubule published a report last week arguing that the benefits of the deal are disproportionately skewed toward Canada and that the South African government must block it.

“This merger will provide a final death knell to Anglo in South Africa. It will transfer wealth and strategic control to Canada while leaving South Africa with a shell of its former mining economy," Gqubule said in a news release.

"We must stop the merger, and we must bring back our minerals.”