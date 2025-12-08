276398
Business News  

S&P/TSX composite index falls more than 140 points, U.S. stock markets also lower

S&P/TSX composite falls

The Canadian Press - | Story: 588377
The Toronto Stock Exchange Broadcast Centre is shown in Toronto on Friday June 28, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Vincent Elkaim
Photo: The Canadian Press
The Toronto Stock Exchange Broadcast Centre is shown in Toronto on Friday June 28, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Vincent Elkaim

Canada's main stock index finished lower on Monday, weighed down by losses in the basic materials sector, while U.S. markets also lost ground.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 141.44 points at 31,169.97.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 215.67 points at 47,739.32. The S&P 500 index was down 23.89 points at 6,846.51, while the Nasdaq composite was down 32.22 points at 23,545.90.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.27 cents US compared with 72.15 cents US on Friday.

The January crude oil contract was down US$1.20 at US$58.88 per barrel.

The February gold contract was down US$25.30 at US$4,217.70 an ounce.

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.170.07
Metalex Ventures0.0150
Russel Metals41.180.3
Decisive Dividend Corp7.06-0.06
Diamcor Mining0.010
GGX Gold Corp0.060
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin126211.92+0.83%
Ethereum4340.64+2.41%
Dash68.99+11.63%
Litecoin116.31+3.18%
Ripple2.886+2.12%
EOS0.2436-9.66%
Dogecoin0.1986+3.66%
Cardano0.6049+4.31%
Data from CryptoCompare
