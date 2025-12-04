274027
Canfor Corp. makes offer for stake in Canfor Pulp it does not already own

Canfor Corp. makes offer

Canfor Corp. has made an offer to buy the shares of Canfor Pulp Products Inc. it does not already own in a deal that values the company at nearly $33 million.

Canfor already owns about 55 per cent of the issued and outstanding shares of Canfor Pulp, which operates two mills in Prince George, B.C.

The lumber producer spun off its pulp business in 2006 when it created the Canfor Pulp Income Fund.

Under the terms of its offer, Canfor Pulp shareholders, other than Canfor and its affiliates, will have the option to receive 0.0425 of a common share of Canfor or 50 cents in cash for each Canfor Pulp share.

Canfor Pulp shares rose 13 cents or about 34 per cent to close at 51 cents on Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2026, subject to customary closing conditions, including shareholder, court and regulatory approvals.

