Sleep Country Canada charting revival of Bed Bath & Beyond next year

Photo: AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File A Bed Bath & Beyond sign is displayed, May 9, 2012, in Mountain View, Calif. Overstock.com is dumping its name online and becoming Bed Bath & Beyond.

Sleep Country Canada Inc. is on the cusp of bringing back Bed Bath & Beyond.

The mattress retailer confirms it has purchased the Canadian and U.K. rights to the houseware brand's name and logos.

It will relaunch the retailer with physical and online stores next year.

The federal government's trademark registry shows Bed Bath & Beyond's Canadian and U.K. intellectual property was transferred from Overstock.com to Sleep Country over the summer.

Overstock.com purchased the trademarks in 2023, when Bed Bath & Beyond Canada was in so much financial trouble it had to wind down.

After the purchase, Overstock.com ran Bed Bath & Beyond Canada as an e-commerce business and still operates a U.S. version of the company. It did not respond to a request for comment asking why it chose to sell the Canadian trademarks.