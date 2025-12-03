288211
November auto sales down 8.6 per cent amid economic headwinds: DesRosiers

Auto sales fall 8.6%

The Canadian Press - Dec 3, 2025
Dodge Ram pickup trucks are pictured at an automotive dealership in Ottawa on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Photo: The Canadian Press
Dodge Ram pickup trucks are pictured at an automotive dealership in Ottawa on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

DesRosiers Automotive Consultants Inc. says auto sales in November saw a widespread decline across dealerships as economic challenges finally showed signs of deteriorating consumer sentiment.

The agency says auto sales in November fell 8.6 per cent compared with the same month last year as the majority of high-volume auto manufacturers saw slowing demand.

The firm estimates 142,000 vehicles were sold last month.

However, DesRosiers managing partner Andrew King says the picture may not be as bad as it first appears.

King says auto sales in November last year were inflated as many Quebecers rushed to get electric vehicles before the province reduced EV incentives. November 2024 was the first November since 2017 to break the 150,000 unit mark.

DesRosiers says the market is tracking close to its forecast despite the headwinds from trade disputes and economic challenges.

