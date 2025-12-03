288551
Air Transat pilots vote to strike if new contract with the airline can't be reached

Pilots vote to strike

The Canadian Press - Dec 3, 2025 / 8:33 am | Story: 587377
Air Transat pilot and Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA) member Capt. Bibianne Lavallée poses at the Air Transat Pilot Strike Centre in Montreal, Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025, following a 99 per cent vote in favour of a strike mandate. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Photo: The Canadian Press
Air Transat pilot and Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA) member Capt. Bibianne Lavallée poses at the Air Transat Pilot Strike Centre in Montreal, Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025, following a 99 per cent vote in favour of a strike mandate.  

Air Transat pilots have voted to strike if their union is unable to reach a new contract with the airline.

The Air Line Pilots Association says the pilots voted 99 per cent in favour of a strike if necessary as 98 per cent of eligible pilots voted.

The union says contract talks between Air Transat pilots and the airline began in January.

It says the two sides left conciliation on Nov. 18.

A 21-day cooling off period ends Dec. 10, when the roughly 700 pilots can strike or management can impose a lockout.

Bradley Small, the union's master executive council chair at Air Transat, says the pilots’ goals are to secure job security and to improve working conditions, compensation and quality of life.

 

