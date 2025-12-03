Business News

Enbridge expects growth for 2026 as new projects enter service, raises dividend

Photo: The Canadian Press The Enbridge logo is shown at the company's annual meeting in Calgary on May 9, 2018.

Enbridge Inc. raised its dividend as it forecasted another year of steady and predictable growth for 2026 driven by new projects entering service, as well as strong utilization and optimization of its existing assets.

The company says it will now pay a quarterly dividend of 97 cents per share, up from 94.25 cents per share.

The new dividend rate equates to an annual yield of nearly 5.8 per cent based Enbridge's closing share price on Tuesday.

The increased payment to shareholders came as Enbridge says it expects adjusted earnings before interest, income taxes and depreciation of $20.2 billion to $20.8 billion for 2026.

Distributable cash flow per share is forecast between $5.70 and $6.10 for next year.

Enbridge chief executive Greg Ebel said the guidance represents a four per cent increase from the respective midpoints of the company's forecast for 2025.