Vancouver home sales down 15% in November from last year as prices move lower: board

Home sales down 15%

The Canadian Press - Dec 2, 2025 / 8:11 am | Story: 587149
In a photo taken by drone, Vancouver homes in the Kitsilano neighbourhood of Vancouver are pictured Monday, October 3, 2022.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Photo: The Canadian Press
In a photo taken by drone, Vancouver homes in the Kitsilano neighbourhood of Vancouver are pictured Monday, October 3, 2022. 

Vancouver-area home sales remained subdued despite "plentiful" inventory in November, as prices also declined last month.

Greater Vancouver Realtors says there were 1,846 home sales in the region last month, which was down 15.4 per cent from November 2024 and 20.6 per cent below the 10-year seasonal average.

The composite benchmark price for all residential properties was $1,123,700, down 3.9 per cent from this time last year and 0.3 per cent lower than October.

The board's chief economist and vice-president of data analytics Andrew Lis says the data "continues telling a story of a market with many buyers patiently waiting and sellers adjusting to market conditions not seen in years."

The 3,674 new listings on the market last month were down 1.4 per cent from a year earlier but still 3.1 per cent above the 10-year average.

Total inventory grew 14.4 per cent year-over-year to 15,149.

 

