Gildan completes HanesBrands acquisition, doubling its scale

Gildan completes purchase

The Canadian Press - Dec 1, 2025 / 6:41 pm | Story: 587085
Gildan Activewear Inc. CEO Glenn Chamandy arrives to speak to the media following their annual meeting in Montreal, Tuesday, May 28, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi
Photo: The Canadian Press
Gildan Activewear Inc. CEO Glenn Chamandy arrives to speak to the media following their annual meeting in Montreal, Tuesday, May 28, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

Gildan Activewear Inc. says it has completed its acquisition of HanesBrands Inc.

Gildan CEO Glenn Chamandy says in a press release that the acquisition will double the company's scale.

He added that the priority now is to integrate HanesBrands and deliver on promises of at least US$200 million in cost savings through efficiencies.

Montreal-based Gildan announced the deal to snap up HanesBrands for US$2.2 billion in August.

Last week, shareholders of both companies agreed to the terms of the planned combination.

A press release from S&P Dow Jones Indices indicates shares of HanesBrands will be exchanged for 80 cents US in cash and 0.102 shares of Gildan Activewear per each share held of HanesBrands.

