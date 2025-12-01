Business News

Shopify working to resolve login issues for merchants amid Cyber Monday

Photo: The Canadian Press Shopify Inc. says it is investigating as some merchants encounter error messages amid the busy Cyber Monday shopping blitz. Shopify Inc. headquarters signage in Ottawa on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Shopify Inc. says it is investigating as some merchants encounter error messages amid the busy Cyber Monday shopping blitz.

Its online dashboard says merchants may experience issues when trying to login to Shopify, or while attempting to contact Shopify Support.

Some merchants may also encounter problems with point-of-sale checkouts due to not being able to access point-of-sale systems. However, the dashboard says online store checkouts are not affected.

The issues first arose around 9:45 a.m. ET, with Shopify later saying it continues to investigate and "apply mitigations."

The company says that to help avoid complications, merchants should remain logged in on any devices that are currently logged in.

Digital sales have remained strong this holiday season, with a new report by Salesforce showing that Canadian online sales for the weekend following Black Friday were up nine per cent compared with a year ago.