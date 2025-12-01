287797
S&P/TSX composite down more than 150 points, U.S. stock markets also lower

S&P/TSX composite down

The Canadian Press - Dec 1, 2025 / 8:38 am | Story: 586950
The S&P TSX composite index screen at the TMX Market Centre in downtown Toronto is photographed on Nov. 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tijana Martin
Photo: The Canadian Press
The S&P TSX composite index screen at the TMX Market Centre in downtown Toronto is photographed on Nov. 11, 2022.

Canada's main stock index was down more than 150 points in late-morning trading, weighed down by losses in the technology sector, while U.S. stock markets also fell.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 156.77 points at 31,226.01.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 240.31 points at 47,476.11. The S&P 500 index was down 25.01 points at 6,824.08, while the Nasdaq composite was down 111.14 points at 23,254.55.

The Canadian dollar traded for 71.55 cents US compared with 71.54 cents US on Friday.

The January crude oil contract was up 81 cents US at US$59.36 per barrel.

The February gold contract was up US$15.00 at US$4,269.90 an ounce.

