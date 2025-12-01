Air Transat signs interline partnership deal with Brazil's GOL Airlines
Air Transat signs deal
Air Transat has signed a new interline partnership with Brazil's GOL Airlines.
Under the deal, the travel company says passengers flying with Air Transat to Rio de Janeiro's Galeão International Airport will be able to seamlessly connect to GOL's network of 65 domestic and 17 international destinations.
The deal comes as Air Transat prepares to begin its first-ever non-stop flights to Rio de Janeiro.
Air Transat is set to start twice weekly flights from Toronto to Rio de Janeiro on Feb. 4.
The company will start once weekly flights to the Brazilian city from Montreal on Feb. 5.
Transat chief revenue officer Sebastian Ponce says the partnership strengthens the company's presence in South America and expands its network in a way that complements its new non-stop service to Rio de Janeiro.
