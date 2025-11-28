Business News

S&P/TSX composite up more than 100 points, U.S. stock markets also higher

Photo: The Canadian Press Financial numbers flow on the digital ticker tape at the TMX Group in Toronto's financial district on May 9, 2014.

Canada's main stock index was up more than 100 points in late-morning trading on strength in the energy and base metal sectors, while U.S. stock markets also climbed higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 134.83 points at 31,331.54.

In New York, where stock markets were closed Thursday for the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 275.52 points at 47,702.64.

The S&P 500 index was up 25.98 points at 6,838.59, while the Nasdaq composite was up 79.43 points at 23,294.12.

The Canadian dollar traded for 71.61 cents US compared with 71.26 cents US on Thursday.

The January crude oil contract was up 58 cents US at US$59.23 per barrel, while the February gold contract was up US$35.40 at US$4,237.70 an ounce.