Business News

Court orders CN Rail to pay $23M over B.C. grain delays

CN Rail must pay $23M

Photo: Mike Wakefield, North Shore News. A CN Rail train passes through North Vancouver.

CN Rail has been ordered to pay millions of dollars in damages after it failed to move Canadian grain destined for B.C.’s west coast ports in a year that saw a bumper crop collide with harsh winter weather.

The decision, handed down Nov. 25 by Federal Justice Alan Diner, found the national rail company owed more than $23 million to the Louis Dreyfus Company, a global “farm to fork” operation, that among other things, ships grain gown in central Canada to export terminals in B.C.

The core of the dispute involved grain ultimately bound for large export terminals in the Vancouver area and Prince Rupert in the 2013-2014 season when farmers produced the largest crop in Canadian history.

CN said it had prepared for the large harvest by pre-positioning rail cars, and at one point claimed it was moving 5,000 rail cars a week. Recognizing the gravity of the situation, the federal government issued an order in council on March 7, 2014, requiring both CN and CP to move specified minimum volumes of grain in Western Canada, wrote the judge.

“Nonetheless, its capacity did not satisfy the large demand surge,” wrote Diner in his ruling.

Temperatures dipped and soon the Prairies faced the worst winter it had seen in decades. By February, extreme cold weather led to operational constraints. Speed limits dropped, switches failed and the length of trains had to be reduced, claimed CN. That month, the number of rail cars dropped to 2,700.

Louis Dreyfus Company holds six grain elevators along CN’s rail network—in Dawson Creek, B.C., and at multiple sites in Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba.

In his ruling, Diner noted several of the company’s elevators were only served by CN, making them “captive” to the railway company. In exchange for the exclusive access, CN was required in a confidential contract to provide a certain minimum number of rail cars to move grain to B.C., and ultimately global markets.

At the time, five large port terminal elevators, all owned by large grain companies, operated in the Vancouver area, including Kinder Morgan’s North Shore Terminal, which had a licensed storage capacity of 25,000 tonnes.

The Louis Dreyfus Company had an exclusive contract with the North Shore terminal, and also contracted with the Cargill Terminal in North Vancouver and the Prince Rupert Grain Terminal on B.C.’s north coast.

A grain ship loads at the G3 grain terminal in North Vancouver on Feb. 14, 2023. | Brent Richter / North Shore News

To complicate the situation, the volume of grain loaded on to ships slows during the winter because vessels cannot load in the rain due to the risk of spoilage.

As the backlog grew, an unprecedented number of vessels lined up waiting in the ports of Vancouver, Prince Rupert, Victoria, and even further off Vancouver Island, the ruling says.

In its application to the court, Louis Dreyfus claimed the situation prevented the company from meeting sales commitments, leading it to lose more than $21.6 million in profits.

It also claimed the situation cost the company $3.5 million in reputational harm and over $4 million in vessel demurrage charges—penalties imposed in the shipping and transportation industry when cargo or a vessel is delayed beyond the time allotted for loading, unloading or clearing a port or terminal.

Diner ultimately accepted expert testimony that the losses were not recoverable later in the crop year. While the entire industry was affected by the transportation crisis, CN failed to provide the contracted level of service, preventing the Lous Dreyfus Company from earning profits, Diner concluded.

The judge ordered CN to pay some but not all of the company’s claimed demurrage charges and rejected the company’s claim for $3.5 million in reputational damages, noting that the systemic operational issues during the 2013-2014 winter affected all shippers and were not unique to the Lous Dreyfus Company.