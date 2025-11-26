287885
Shopify lays off staff to keep team 'fast, sharp and focused'

Shopify trims workforce

Tara Deschamps, The Canadian Press - Nov 26, 2025 / 1:13 pm | Story: 586199
Shopify Inc. signage is shown in Ottawa on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. Shopify Inc. reported US$828 million in net income for its third quarter, up from US$718 million in the same quarter last year, as its revenue rose 26 per cent. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Photo: The Canadian Press
Shopify Inc. says it has laid off some of its staff to help streamline the e-commerce software giant.

Spokesperson Ben McConaghy would not provide a number of workers losing their jobs but says in an email to The Canadian Press that the cuts impact a "fraction of a per cent" of Shopify's team.

Financial markets firm LSEG Data & Analytics counted 8,100 Shopify employees as of December 2024. One per cent of that figure amounts to about 81 staff.

McConaghy says the layoff is meant to remove from the organization layers of complexity that don't add merchant value.

He says the cut will keep Shopify fast, sharp and focused on long-term merchant success.

Earlier in the year, the company made artificial intelligence use an expectation for all workers and embedded the technology into performance reviews and product development.

