Independent grocers federation not happy with farmers' call for cap on profits

Photo: The Canadian Press A person shops for produce, at a grocery store in Baltimore, Monday, Nov. 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

The Canadian Federation of Independent Grocers says it's disappointed that Canada's major farmers lobby is calling for a cap on profits for large grocery chains.

The federation says it's also unhappy with the National Farmers Union's push for publicly owned grocery stores.

Gary Sands, vice-president of the federation, says it's a simplistic look at a complicated issue.

The cap on profits and the public option for grocery stores were included in nine resolutions adopted last week at the annual convention for the farmers union, held in Moncton, N.B.

In an emailed response to the resolutions, Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada says the government has several initiatives already underway that align with the union’s goals.

The department also said the government introduced changes to the Competition Act in 2023 to promote competition in the grocery market, including strengthening the merger review process.