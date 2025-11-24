287797
284485
Business News  

Less intense telecom competition leading to milder Black Friday promos: executives

Less competition, less sales

The Canadian Press - Nov 24, 2025 / 12:16 pm | Story: 585820
A person uses a cellphone in Ottawa, Monday, July 18, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Photo: The Canadian Press
A person uses a cellphone in Ottawa, Monday, July 18, 2022. 

Cellphone and internet shoppers may be noticing fewer bargains among this year's Black Friday promotions from Canada's leading telecommunications providers as they increasingly prioritize revenue growth over additional subscriptions.

Chief financial officers from BCE Inc. and Telus Corp. were among the speakers Monday at a conference held by Desjardins in Toronto, where they described a competitive environment that has been easing.

The shift comes after a couple years of intense competition to gain customers among the Big Three telecoms and Quebecor Inc., whose Videotron subsidiary was hailed as a fourth national carrier when it acquired Freedom Mobile in 2023.

Bell's Curtis Millen says "it feels like we're getting back to the normal interaction" when it comes to pricing for telecom services in Canada, while balancing value for costs.

Telus's Doug French says the Black Friday promotional period has so far "been a little bit quieter than we've seen in previous years out of the gate."

In a note earlier this month, RBC analyst Drew McReynolds described "a new competitive equilibrium" in the Canadian telecom sector, which he says "is now beyond the trough with respect to pricing, growth, valuations and sentiment."

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
Post a Comment


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.305-0.03
Metalex Ventures0.0150
Russel Metals48.04-0.51
Decisive Dividend Corp7.750.09
Diamcor Mining0.010
GGX Gold Corp0.08-0.01
Rev Exploration Corp0.86-0.02
286425
285306
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin89259.74-2.59%
Ethereum2617.74-2.60%
Dash42.69-5.03%
Litecoin71.92-3.14%
Ripple1.836-2.24%
EOS0.1092+4.79%
Dogecoin0.1245-3.88%
Cardano0.3688-4.41%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
285818
Real Estate
5226314
30-1999 15th Ave
3 bedrooms 4 baths
$608,900
more details
288091
286578
Press Room
279416
286112