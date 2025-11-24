Business News

Less intense telecom competition leading to milder Black Friday promos: executives

Less competition, less sales

Photo: The Canadian Press A person uses a cellphone in Ottawa, Monday, July 18, 2022.

Cellphone and internet shoppers may be noticing fewer bargains among this year's Black Friday promotions from Canada's leading telecommunications providers as they increasingly prioritize revenue growth over additional subscriptions.

Chief financial officers from BCE Inc. and Telus Corp. were among the speakers Monday at a conference held by Desjardins in Toronto, where they described a competitive environment that has been easing.

The shift comes after a couple years of intense competition to gain customers among the Big Three telecoms and Quebecor Inc., whose Videotron subsidiary was hailed as a fourth national carrier when it acquired Freedom Mobile in 2023.

Bell's Curtis Millen says "it feels like we're getting back to the normal interaction" when it comes to pricing for telecom services in Canada, while balancing value for costs.

Telus's Doug French says the Black Friday promotional period has so far "been a little bit quieter than we've seen in previous years out of the gate."

In a note earlier this month, RBC analyst Drew McReynolds described "a new competitive equilibrium" in the Canadian telecom sector, which he says "is now beyond the trough with respect to pricing, growth, valuations and sentiment."